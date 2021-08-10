Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation wiped out America's pay raises

By By Tami Luhby, CNN Business
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies big and small are raising wages to attract workers and hold onto employees as the economy revs back into gear. But those fatter paychecks aren't going as far, thanks to rising inflation. In fact, compensation is now lower than it was in December 2019, when adjusted for inflation, according...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wages And Salaries#Consumer Price Index#Harvard University#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Sgh Macro#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Income TaxMotley Fool

Middle-Class Americans Will Get an Average of $2,910 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Here's how the math breaks down. Middle-class Americans will receive quite a bit of stimulus money in 2021. Specifically, families that are considered middle class will receive an average of $3,540 in stimulus payments this year. This includes an average of $2,910 in stimulus checks, $620 in child tax credits, and $10 from the earned income tax credit.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: The Biden Inflation Tax, Made Clear in One Chart

What is all this “Biden inflation tax” talk really about? What is the actual effect of inflation on the lives of real people?. Well, below is a chart that compares yearly wage and inflation rates for each month from 2017 through July of this year using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Wage rates are in blue and inflation (as measured by the consumer price index) is in red. When blue is on top, as it was during the entire Trump administration, workers’ wages are beating inflation and their standards of living are improving. When red is on top, they’re not.
BusinessKIMT

Inflation moderated in July but prices are still rising in America

Higher prices have been the pandemic recovery's collateral damage. Even though Washington insists higher inflation may just be temporary, America's prices keep rising — albeit at a slightly slower pace. The pace of consumer price inflation slowed some in July, but it still remained elevated, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Biden's inflation swamps wage gains, leaving working families behind

President Biden’s economic agenda has boosted wages, but millions of American workers are still being left behind as inflation has more than wiped out salary gains. U.S. wages grew at a 4% year-over-year pace in July, but trailed the 5.4% annual increase in inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, suggesting that while nominal wages are rising, real wages are falling.
Businesskdal610.com

U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers...
BusinessPowell Tribune

Inflation and infrastructure: Democrats’ bad bet for America

My Democrat colleagues in the Senate are busy seeding their progressive spending spree, determined to pump money into creating new child care and education entitlements, immigration overhauls and green energy subsidies that will flow to the wealthy and politically connected. Under the guise of “infrastructure,” this $3.5 trillion spending bill...
Presidential ElectionFinancial Times

America’s recovery: is Joe Biden’s presidency vulnerable to inflation?

For small business owners in Glenside in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia, rising prices have become a common gripe. “It’s really affecting my bottom line,” says Alisa Kleckner, who sells masks and costumes, primarily using leather, for theatre productions. “The cost of raw goods has gone up, the cost of transportation has gone up, and also the entertainment industry is suffering,” she says.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Inflating China threat won't heal America's infrastructure woes

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The current U.S. administration has been tapping the so-called "China threat" to rally bipartisan support and push forward its domestic and foreign agenda. For the moment, this tactic to scare up a win seems to be working. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a roughly...
Personal FinanceCNBC

Here's how much your Social Security check may increase in 2022

It looks like retirees will get a raise next year. The Senior Citizens League is a nonpartisan advocacy group for older Americans and has a history of accurately forecasting the annual cost-of-living adjustment. The group estimates the Social Security COLA for 2022 may be 6.2%. The boost would be much...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EconomyMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy