Pleasantville Football Will Have Youth Movement in 2021

With football practice beginning this week, Pleasantville will be looking toward gaining experience on their team this season. The Trojans finished 5-3 last year, losing their last three games including a first-round playoff exit against AC/GC. With a huge graduating class last year, there will be a lot of new starters on both sides of the ball for Pleasantville, including new starting quarterback Parker Sheets. Coach Mack Jorth tells KNIA Sports that with the inexperience at various positions this year, one constant threat will be downhill running.