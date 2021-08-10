Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville Football Will Have Youth Movement in 2021

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith football practice beginning this week, Pleasantville will be looking toward gaining experience on their team this season. The Trojans finished 5-3 last year, losing their last three games including a first-round playoff exit against AC/GC. With a huge graduating class last year, there will be a lot of new starters on both sides of the ball for Pleasantville, including new starting quarterback Parker Sheets. Coach Mack Jorth tells KNIA Sports that with the inexperience at various positions this year, one constant threat will be downhill running.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ac Gc#Parker Sheets#Knia Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. to send additional 1,000 troops to Kabul amid Afghan government collapse

WASHINGTON — Another 1,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to Kabul to help with the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's capital city, two Defense Department officials said Sunday. The additional deployment will bring the approximate total number of troops headed to the area to 6,000 as the U.S. rushes to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy