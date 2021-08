MANISTEE — While taking his boat out on Lake Michigan for a fishing trip Wednesday evening, Joshua Jacobs, 26, of Manistee, hooked into a fish most anglers only dream about. "It was like bringing in a log. It really didn't run much," Jacobs said. "... When it got 10-15 feet outside the boat it just kind of hung there for a long time. It took about 20 minutes to bring it in."