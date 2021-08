The Missouri State Fair is back, one year after cutting back on the carnival and musical acts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said it was the longest two years of his life. "We're just excited to see a carnival back on the grounds and get to listen to some great music at the grandstand." Those things were missing in 2020. The pandemic reduced the ten days of food, rides, and music to little more than a 4-H livestock show.