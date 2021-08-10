Indianola Success in Activities Comes From Success in Classroom, Work Ethic
After a season of conference championships, postseason runs, and records being broken, the Indianola Activities Department is happy with how the 2020-21 seasons went for the school, but more importantly they are happy with the way the coaches and athletes handled themselves during the pandemic. Activities Director Lee Nelson says staff and students did what they had to do and everything worked out.www.kniakrls.com
