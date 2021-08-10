Knoxville Schools Hope To Be As Normal As Possible When Fall Activities Start
For the most part last school year, Knoxville High School, along with every other school across the state, were adhering to several COVID-related guidelines. Knoxville was able to lift a few restrictions by the end of the winter sports season and was virtually back to normal by the summer season. Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he thinks the fall season will start with no restrictions on crowd size or other mitigations.www.kniakrls.com
