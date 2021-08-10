Cancel
Canadian Pacific sweetens offer for Kansas City Southern to $300 per share

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd raised its offer for U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern to $300 per share on Tuesday, deepening a bidding war with larger rival Canadian National Railway Co.

The new cash and stock offer marks a u-turn for Canada’s second-biggest railroad, which had earlier said it would not raise its bid for Kansas City. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

