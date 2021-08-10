Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHWEST AND FAR SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected in southwest and far south central North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Expect relative humidity values to drop to around 15 to 20 percent, with westerly winds sustained around 20 to 25 mph and gusting up to 40 mph. A cold front will reach the area in the evening and shift winds to northwesterly. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and may become difficult to control or suppress. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST AND FAR SOUTH CENTRAL * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and far south central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.