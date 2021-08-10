Cancel
Shawnee County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Shawnee and east central Wabaunsee Counties through 645 AM CDT At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topeka, Rossville, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Willard and Pauline. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 343 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 169 and 180. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

