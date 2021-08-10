Why Cecily Strong Wrote a Book for Herself

Cecily Strong is still weighing whether she’ll return for another season of Saturday Night Live after this spring’s season 46 closer appeared to be her swan song. Speaking to The New York Times about whether she had made a decision, the comedian and actress told the outlet that “I’m stilling thinking.” “Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I’m just hanging around, dead weight. Then there would be moments that felt so good,” she explained. “There’s things I want to do, and I want to be open for these things. If I’m there, great —...