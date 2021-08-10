Cancel
Why Cecily Strong Wrote a Book for Herself

By Britni Danielle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecily Strong, an actress, comedian, and Saturday Night Live cast member, can now add another profession to her official biography: author. With the release of her first book, a memoir titled This Will All Be Over Soon, the extraordinary impressionist turns the lens on herself to brilliantly detail the anxiety and grief she experienced mourning the loss of her beloved cousin Owen while also enduring a once-in-a-century global pandemic.

