Celebrities

Halsey misses pregnancy belly

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey "misses" their pregnancy belly. The 26-year-old singer and partner Alev Aydin welcomed their first child Ender Ridley into the world last month but Halsey admitted they are nostalgic for the baby bump already.

Posted by
Hot 104.7

Halsey Gives Fans a Peek at Baby Ender’s Nursery: PHOTOS

Halsey's baby Ender's nursery is cooler than our apartment!. On Saturday (Aug. 7), the "Without Me" singer shared photos of their first child's decorated room via Instagram. The first photo shows “Ender” spelled out in cursive with different patterns alongside a neon rainbow light. A feather, plate and other creative art pieces also hang on the wall.
Posted by
Motherly

Halsey shares a relatable photo of their postpartum belly

"Well...this is what it look like," Halsey captioned the series of photos they shared of their life as a new mom. When celebrities are generous enough to be candid about their lives via social media, it can really have an impact. Particularly when a postpartum celebrity shares a photo of their body and it—gasp—isn't a "snap back" photo, but instead a beautiful and relatable one. In their latest Instagram post, Halsey shares a series of photos that document their life as a new parent after giving birth to baby Ender three weeks ago. They included a photo of their postpartum belly.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Posted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Christina Haack's Daughter Picks Side After Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Calls Her 'Washed-Up Loser' In Verbal Tirade

Christina Haack might have had a "hard week," but her daughter's support after a reported nasty feud with Tarek El Moussa is putting her in better spirits. The 38-year-old blonde bombshell seemingly acknowledged the rumors about her ex-husband's alleged verbal tirade -- in which he called her a "washed-up loser" in front of their Flip or Flop film crew.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Divorcing 'Wonderful' Husband, Gets Totally Honest About Why

Ashley Alexiss, the model who made history as the first short and curvy swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is divorcing her husband of three years, Travis Yohe –– and she's giving her Instagram followers the reason why. The model and entrepreneur posted a cryptic quote photo to her timeline reading, "It's time to let y'all know." She followed it up with another picture of the two of them overlooking the water at sunset, with her head resting on his shoulder. "Well.. I guess here we go," she began.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Posted by
SheKnows

Congratulations to Paris Hilton, Pregnant at 40 & Expecting Her First Child With Her Fiancé

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Reveals Surprising News

Actor Steve Burton has been front-and-center on General Hospital for the past few months. Unfortunately, that may have to change for a bit. The actor, who portrays Jason Morgan, surprised fans with some unfortunate news Friday afternoon. Luckily, he won’t be off-the-grid for long though. Steve Burton Faces Scheduling Changes.

