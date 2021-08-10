Cancel
Marlee Matlin’s Work Doesn’t Need an Asterisk

By Laura Studarus
shondaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1987, a stunned Marlee Matlin took the stage at the Academy Awards to accept the Oscar for Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God, signing a quick thank you to everyone who supported her. The moment was clearly a triumph. She was the first and is still the only deaf person to receive the honor — and, at 21, the youngest Best Actress winner ever. However, pundits quickly attempted to put an asterisk on the achievement.

Marlee Matlin
