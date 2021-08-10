Promontory MortgagePath’s Debora Aydelotte and Louann Bernstone Named 2021 NEXT Powerhouse Partners

Jim Chapman Communities, one of Greater Atlanta’s premier home builders, has announced its first partners, Kevin King and Terence Lang, Jr., according to Jim Chapman, president of Jim Chapman Communities. “Both Kevin and Terence have made substantial contributions to the company over the years, and have been instrumental in launching our newest initiative -- building cottages homes for rent in Greater Atlanta and North Georgia. I am pleased to announce that they are now our company’s first new partners, and am excited about their continued contributions to the firm’s success,” said Chapman.