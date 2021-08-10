Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Crypto Trader’s Murder Blamed On Social Media Bragging

By Jarosław Adamowski
cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what some see as yet another cautionary tale, the recent tragic killing of teenage Brazilian crypto trader Wesley Pessano Santarem has been linked to the lavish lifestyle the victim had been showcasing on his social media accounts - reminding crypto holders of the importance of safeguarding not only their funds, but their lives.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Trader#Crypto Trader#Brazilian#The Independent#Chevrolet#Mercedes#Btc#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Related
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Social media platforms begin removing Plymouth gunman’s accounts

Jake Davison shot and killed five people on Thursday, and then turned his gun on himself. Social networks have begun removing Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s accounts from their platforms in the aftermath of the attack. The 22-year-old was active across Facebook, Reddit and YouTube, where he uploaded a video a...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
MarketsNEWSBTC

By The Numbers: What $10 In Bitcoin Each Day Would Net Investors

A lot of new investors believe that they have missed the opportunity on bitcoin. This is simply not true. Less than 10% of the world currently know about bitcoin. That leaves over 6 billion people in the world who do not know about bitcoin. So in actuality, the investors who are getting in now who think they missed the boat are in fact, early adopters.
Public Safetyclassichits106.com

Bank robbery went awry when bank tellers couldn’t read the note demanding money

A 67-year-old man in England named Alan Slattery decided to get into the bank-robbin’ business back in March . . . and his first stop was a total bust. He handed over a note to the teller, but they couldn’t read his “poor handwriting.” So, he left empty-handed. The employees later huddled together and figured it out. It said, quote, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” It’s unclear if the “screen” was a permanent anti-theft fixture, or if it was a more temporary anti-COVID divider. Alan wrote a legible note at Bank #2, and got away with around $3,000. He also hit up a third bank, but the teller there refused to comply. The police caught him, he was arrested, and pleaded guilty on robbery and attempted robbery charges. He’ll do four years behind bars.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

Now that the cryptocurrency bear market is ebbing, investors are looking for long-term investments. You don't have to buy cryptocurrencies directly to benefit from the increased adoption underway. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK)...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

How Polymath (POLY) Crypto Could Go From $0.30 to $30 Before 2025

The DeFi sector is booming and Polymath (POLY) crypto is one of the potential beneficiaries. If you check Polymath’s price history, the crypto has gained about 60 percent over the past month and nearly 300 percent since January. However, it still trades 80 percent below its all-time high. What is Polymath's price prediction?
Marketscryptonews.com

BabyMusk - an Ethereum Based Cryptocurrency You Can Trust

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Our goal with BabyMusk is to create a ERC20 meme token (ETH) you can finally trust. We work under open, transparent, and honest communication with the crypto community. From Bitcoin (BTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE) to Shiba INU (SHIB), everyone is welcome and invited to buy into our platform. Part of our mission is giving back, and we've created a built-in donation holding, held in Dogecoin, that grows as new members join our project; We can't give that donation until Elon Musk tells us who to send the funds to.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Who Are Bitcoin Whales and How Do They Trade?

Bitcoin whales hold large volumes of BTC. The 10 largest BTC wallets control 6% of Bitcoin. When whales buy, sell, or even just move assets, they can create ripples across markets. While digital assets theoretically help facilitate a level playing field for individuals, in distributed networks such as Bitcoin, some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy