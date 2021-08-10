ECA Marcellus Trust I Gives Investors 2.8 Cents per Unit in 2Q21
ECA Marcellus Trust I, traded over-the-counter on the pink sheets, canceled distributions (dividends) to investors for the first three quarters of 2020 due to the pandemic and the crash in oil and gas prices. The company restarted paying dividends in 4Q20–a grand total of 9/10ths of one penny per unit (see ECA Marcellus Trust I Gives Investors <1 Penny per Unit in 4Q20). In 1Q21 ECA increased its distribution to 3.1 cents per unit (see ECA Marcellus Trust I Gives Investors 3.1 Cents per Unit in 1Q21). Last quarter, 2Q21, ECA decreased the payout again, down to 2.8 cents per unit.marcellusdrilling.com
