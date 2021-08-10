New Jersey Devils Realizing Size Matters On Defense

As the offseason rolls on, it’s time to bring back the All About the Jersey Top 25 New Jersey Devils Under 25 list. This year’s edition is the tenth edition of this list. There’s even more optimism that the Devils future is heading in the right direction as young players continue to play big roles in New Jersey and the Devils are coming off of a draft that saw them add in a top defensive prospect. In keeping up with tradition since 2013, this list will also feature your input. We want to hear your opinions and utilize the wisdom of crowds to help come up with our ranking. As we have done in previous years, you will see a survey available to you so you can cast your vote on how you would rank these players. Now let’s take a look at who is eligible, what the 2020 list looked like, and what personnel changes have happened since last year’s list.