New Jersey Devils Realizing Size Matters On Defense
It has been a transformative offseason for the New Jersey Devils (possibly with more moves to come), namely on the backend. Dubbed one of the team’s most crippling detriments in recent years, New Jersey hasn’t had a formidable defense corps since their time as perennial playoff contenders. Making it a top priority this summer, Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald stayed true to his promise, giving the blue line a grossly-needed overhaul.pucksandpitchforks.com
Comments / 0