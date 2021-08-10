Residents displaced by LAPD fireworks explosion feel angry, alone, ignored

Nearly 86% reduction in acres burned from illegal fireworks this year Following the excessive and hazardous display of illegal fireworks in 2020, Riverside County launched an aggressive campaign to combat the dangerous display of illegal fireworks. The effort, brought forward by the board of supervisors, worked to reduce illegal fireworks in Riverside County using a multi-disciplinary team. Earlier this year, the board of supervisors passed a new county ordinance (858.2) prohibiting illegal fireworks. The resulting public education campaign launched the slogan “If You Light It, We’ll Write It” to remind residents of the physical and psychological dangers of illegal fireworks, while also warning of the enforcement consequences. The education campaign included public service a.