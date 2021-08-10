Cancel
Massachusetts State

Confidence among Mass. employers back to pre-pandemic levels

By Colin A Young
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A strong outlook among manufacturers and a sense among all employers that economic conditions are improving helped drive business confidence up in July to a level not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Associated Industries of Massachusetts said. On the zero to 100 scale of AIM’s Business Confidence...

