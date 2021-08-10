Cancel
U.S. Politics

Leftist Groups Pressure Biden FERC to Expand MVP Review

marcellusdrilling.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have to say one thing about environmentalist wacko zealots–they never give up. Ever. We’re talking about the Big Green money behind Appalachian Mountain Advocates, Southern Environmental Law Center, and the Natural Resources Defense Council (among 19 groups in total) which have filed a “request” (i.e. demand) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to expand an environmental review for Equitrans Midstream’s 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project.

