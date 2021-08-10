Antis in West Deer, PA Gear Up to Oppose Olympus Well Pad

Olympus Energy (formerly Huntley & Huntley) drills in the Greater Pittsburgh region, in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties (that we know of, maybe other counties too). It seems that many (most?) of the well pads they propose are opposed by anti-fossil fuelers. Must be the locations where they drill. The latest project proposed by Olympus is a pad in West Deer Township in Allegheny County. So-called “concerned citizens” are “preparing hours-long statements opposing” a new well pad proposed for West Deer. A hearing will be held in the local high school Wednesday evening. Apparently, if antis can’t dazzle them with brilliance, they go for baffling them with hours-long bull…