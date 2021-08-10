Cancel
Agriculture

Sanderson Farms to be bought for $4.53 billion

Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanderson Farms, the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business. Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

Grassley wants review of Cargill/Continental Grain acquisition of Sanderson Farms

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division regarding the acquisition of Sanderson Farms by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, is asking the Justice Department to thoroughly examine the proposed acquisition and to consult with the USDA on its effect on the poultry industry.
Marshall County, ALTimes-Journal

Wayne Farms impacted by acquisition, combining with Sanderson Farms

Wayne Farms in Marshall County employs more than 9,000 people, among them are citizens from nearby towns in DeKalb County. They are impacted by changes taking place at the poultry company. Upon completion of a joint venture transaction valued at $4.53 billion, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co’s plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms. Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the...
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Continental Grain buys chicken-giant Sanderson Farms for $4.5B

With the price of chicken soaring, Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, for $4.53 billion. The companies, which paid $203 per share in cash, plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods rise; Elanco, Occidental fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Sanderson Farms Inc., up $13.51 to $195.88. Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to buy the poultry producer for $4.53 billion. American National Group Inc., up $15.20 to $188. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners is...
Agriculturektbb.com

With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

EAST TEXAS (AP) – With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms. They will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. Restaurant chains have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand for poultry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Sanderson Farms, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Wayne Farms, a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Stockholders will receive $203.00 for each share of Sanderson Farms stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sanderson Farms, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. ("Sanderson Farms" or the "Company") (SAFM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of Sanderson Farms common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Cargill, Continental Grain form joint venture to purchase Sanderson Farms

LAUREL, MISS. – A joint venture between Continental Grain Co., New York, and Cargill, Minneapolis, has an agreement in place to acquire poultry processor Sanderson Farms, Inc. for $4.5 billion. The plan is to merge Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain. The transaction is expected to...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketRealist

Sanderson Farms Is a Top Chicken Producer With Many U.S. Locations

The U.S. economy has experienced immense inflation over the last year, but some products stick out like a sore thumb. One of them is chicken, which increased in price by 87 percent YoY by April 2021. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is one of the largest producers of poultry in the nation (behind only Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride), and its heightened chicken prices have led to a major acquisition.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Sanderson Farms, U.S. Foods, Tyson Foods and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Sanderson Farms (SAFM) – The poultry producer agreed to be acquired for about $4.5 billion, or $203 per share, by privately-held food producer Cargill and agriculture investment firm Continental Grain. The all-cash deal represents an 11.3% premium over Friday's closing price for Sanderson Farms. Sanderson shares surged 8.3% in the premarket.
StocksStreet.Com

Tesla, Tyson Foods, Sanderson Farms: 3 Stocks to Watch Monday

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report are three companies you should keep abreast with Monday morning. Tesla stock has gained following a price target upgrade. TheStreet’s Corey Goldman reported that the stock gained after Jefferies analysts upgraded their rating, predicting the stock will rally 22% over the next 12 months.
Industrycityindex.co.uk

Top US stocks to watch: Sanderson Farms, Norwegian Cruise and Citigroup

Sanderson Farms has agreed to be taken over by a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.53 billion, a sizeable 30% premium to its closing share price last June before speculation over a potential takeover. Sanderson Farms shares have rocketed over 17% since media speculation about a deal...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tesla, Sanderson Farms Rise Premarket; Exxon Mobil Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, August 9th. Please refresh for updates. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stocks all fell between 1.2% and 2.5% after oil prices slumped as a surge in Covid-19 cases in China resulted in the second-largest consumer in the world introducing new mobility restrictions.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Choppers’: Here’s Paul Teutel Sr.’s Net Worth in 2021 After Bankruptcy and Legal Issues

“American Choppers” star Paul Teutel Sr. has faced a lot of ups and downs since the show ended in 2010. Its initial airing saw an average of three million viewers in its prime. However, the show’s end has since seen Teutel Sr. in a world of financial trouble according to the Daily Voice. 2018 peaked with the “American Choppers” star filing for bankruptcy. Because of this, fans became interested as to the man’s networth.

