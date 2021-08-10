Cancel
Science

Webinar: Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele on the state of autism drug development

spectrumnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele uses molecular and translational neuroscience research tools in the pursuit of new treatments for autism. Register for the 28 September webinar, featuring Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, who will speak about goals for developing new drugs for autism — and the barriers researchers may encounter.

