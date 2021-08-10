Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Deserving teacher gets “Sweet” surprise

By Emily Slawek
microsoftnewskids.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer winding down, we're officially approaching back-to-school season. TODAY spoke to Erin Sweet, a special education teacher for kindergarten and first grade at Goodnow Brothers Elementary School in Marlborough, Massachusetts, who has been going above and beyond for her students all year long. 'It's about how you make people...

www.microsoftnewskids.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Psychcentral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Bradenton, FLBakersfield Channel

Teacher battling cancer surprised with $1,000 worth of school supplies

BRADENTON, Fla. — Going back to school comes with an array of emotions, but there is one teacher in Florida who was expressing tears of joy this week. Manatee Elementary School teacher, Jessica Nunemaker, literally had to be pushed into the conference room as her fellow teachers and staff gave her the warmest back-to-school welcome you can receive on Monday.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Getting to know our teachers

I love working with kids, especially kids who are non-traditional. School was never my favorite place when I was a teenager. I was not trouble or anything; I just would have rather been somewhere else. And I believe with all my heart all kids need some reason to be present, some reason to keep them coming back to school, so that has become my reason for doing what I do and how I do it.
EducationPosted by
Outsider.com

Kindergarten Teacher Speaks on ‘Magical’ Experience of Creating Outdoor Classroom for Kids

Outdoor classrooms are the norm in parts of Canada and Europe, and the United States is starting to take notes. From Tennessee to California, teachers are changing their lesson plans to include more outdoor learning opportunities for children. One California teacher turned to the outdoors completely in place of virtual remote learning. This allows her to stay connected to her students during the COVID-19 pandemic and connect in ways that would not be possible otherwise.
Los Angeles, CAmarketplace.org

LA school district requiring teachers to get vaccinated

It’s the first day of class for students in Los Angeles Unified, the country’s second largest school district. Last week, California announced teachers would need to get vaccinated or get regularly tested. L.A.’s district just took that a step further, requiring that all teachers be vaccinated by Oct. 15. For...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Incentives offered to get more teachers in rural schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama state legislature gave the state department of education more money to pay and hire teachers. Some of that cash is going into incentive packages recruiting more teachers to rural schools. “We came into the pandemic with a teacher shortage. The pandemic has exacerbated the...
Educationbainbridgereview.com

Teachers: Get vaccinated, or another job

State schools chief Chris Reykdal Friday asked Gov. Jay Inslee to require the state’s teachers to get COVID-19 vaccinations or get another job. Reykdal compared the situation to riding on airplanes. Technology has improved to the point they are much safter to fly on than ever before, even though there are more flights than ever.
Lansing, MI94.1 Duke FM

Lansing teachers must get Covid-19 vaccine

LANSING, MI — The Lansing School District Board of Education has approved a resolution that adds mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for all faculty and staff into back-to-school health protocols. The district had previously announced it would require all students in all grade levels, teachers, and staff to wear masks and socially...
EducationPosted by
CBS Miami

Teachers, Students Get Ready To Transition Back To School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chereen Coile and Jeanine Finlay from True North Classical Academy try to sum up the last school year, to say it was difficult is an understatement. “It was one big blur, chugging every day to make sure students were learning. We had students in and out constantly. Some would return from quarantine, others would get quarantined five days later. So the challenge was keeping up with the education and not lowering the bar for them,” said Coile, Assistant Head Schools, K-3. They said teachers at the charter school were faced with the daunting task of teaching students, some...
Eau Claire, WIcvtc.edu

Teachers get hands-on, 3D printing education

Brian Bauer, Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher, prepares to scan his clay image for 3D printing, while Hans Mikelson, CVTC manufacturing engineering instructor, helps by sending information to the scanner. The sound of a 3D printer meticulously laying layer after layer of filament buzzed as Brian Bauer took advantage of...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Young entrepreneur gets surprise donation

ALPENA, Mich. — One boy at the fair received an unexpected gift. Young Parker sold water bottles at the fair this week so he could buy a new bike. He told WBKB business was slow, but he didn’t count on the kindness of strangers. When magician BJ Mallen saw what...
Santa Barbara, CAmontecitojournal.net

It’s Time to Require Vaccines: Our Students, Teachers, and Staff Deserve Healthy and Safe Schools

As members of the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) board, we understand that our paramount responsibility is to ensure the health and well-being of our students. Incorporating all we’ve learned about COVID-19, we are determined to open schools safely for all staff and students on August 17. Sadly, our community is still in a health emergency that requires us to further safeguard students and staff against the risks of infection, illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus. It is now our responsibility to ensure that we do all that we can to prevent COVID-19 in our schools, while keeping our classroom doors open and providing an environment where all children can thrive – especially the most vulnerable – and our staff can be protected from disease. Our students, teachers, and staff deserve healthy and safe schools.
KidsGossip Cop

The Genius Reason Teachers Are Letting Kids Sleep In Class

When I was in high school, sleeping in class was strictly prohibited—to the point where even laying your head on the desk wasn’t allowed. Such is the case for most students in the American school system. But a younger generation of teachers is advocating a stop to this no-sleep rule—here’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy