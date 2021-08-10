Pool: Two cheers for indoctrination

Eleanor G. Hewitt Students are super excited to get started this fall with the walking classroom materials. The walking classroom will provide our teachers with the opportunity to take lessons outdoors. This could not come at a better time, as Covid-19 is still causing challenges for our education system. This program will provide students and teachers with an innovative way to get exercise without sacrificing instructional time, by providing an opportunity to have “in-school” instruction outdoors while social distancing. It is an evidence-based Walking Classroom that gets elementary students walking, listening, & learning with standards-based podcasts aligned with curriculum content. The program’s “Walk, Listen, and Learn” methodology capitalizes on the favorable link between exercise and cognitive function.