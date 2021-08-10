Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Connecting autism-linked genetic variation to infant social behavior

spectrumnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in genetics have revolutionized our understanding of autism’s origins. We know that hundreds of genes with diverse functions can contribute to the condition, and many of these genes act primarily on the formation of the brain during prenatal and early postnatal development. But we still don’t fully understand how these genetic factors translate into the behavioral signs of autism in early childhood.

