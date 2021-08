EXTON, PA — The SCTE Foundation this week announced Karen Zumwalt as the winner of the Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women. A senior manager in network engineering for Charter Communications, Karen Zumwalt has established a reputation as an emerging leader in the cable industry. The Catherine Oakes Memorial Scholarship was established to recognize and reward women working in the industry’s technical workforce, by enabling them to participate in industry leadership development or executive education programs.