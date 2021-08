Syria's President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday forming a new government under Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the Syrian Presidency said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.