The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt and swan tag drawing runs Aug. 5-15. Tags available in the second drawing include those for deer, elk, pronghorn, and black bear that were not applied for in the first drawing, as well those that were drawn by hunters but not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline. There will also be 50 swan tags available in the drawing, which are valid only in North Idaho. Swan tags were changed to controlled hunts following a Commission decision earlier in July.