Hot and humid with sctd. storms today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory from 12pm to 8pm Wednesday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Partly sunny, hot and humid today with sctd. showers and storms. Expect a round of storms this morning with another round of showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humid air mass sticks around through Friday with uncomfortable humidity levels. A cold front moves through on Friday and ushers in less humid air for the weekend.