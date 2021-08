Check your mailbox, people, because for millions of you a new stimulus check should be arriving in the next day or so. That’s according to the latest child tax credit update from the IRS, which has shared some early details about this second round of child tax credit payments. Check #2 of this ultimately six-check series started going out on Friday, August 13. This is an all-new stimulus check, of sorts, that will provide a few hundred dollars to families with eligible children. The six checks are coming each month through December. And here’s what you need to know about them. Today’s...