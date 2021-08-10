Blake Irving files paperwork to run for Huntsville mayor

Huntsville City Councilman Blake Irving is making a run for Huntsville mayor, according to election paperwork filed Monday.

Irving officially filed his paperwork to challenge incumbent Mayor Andy Brauninger in the November election after representing Huntsville’s 3rd City Council ward since 2019 — a ward that covers much of east Huntsville. He is a native of Huntsville and graduated from Huntsville High School in 2007.

Irving currently works in local government for a neighboring municipality, beginning his career in 2012. He has worked for three separate municipalities over his near decade in government.

Irving says that he initially got into politics to better his hometown community of Huntsville.

“I wanted to make my neighborhood cleaner, as compared to other areas of town,” he said. “I also really wanted to work on the transportation study, which is currently being undertaken by the city. I think that public transportation will be something very beneficial to the low-income residents of our community.”

However, he is now shifting his focus to a mayoral run after two years on city council with a focus on providing “true transparency.”

“We all preach about how we want to be transparent, but when something bad happens we don’t want to talk about it,” Irving said. “If we are truly going to be transparent then we have to talk about both the good and the bad.

“The treatment of staff was another eye opener for me. I believe in treating everyone the same and I’ve been seeing biasness from our current leadership.”

Irving is a member of Unity of Faith church in Huntsville, where he currently serves as a trustee of the church. He will be graduating in Dec. with a bachelor of science in public administration with a minor in political science.