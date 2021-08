Nottingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): England pacer Ollie Robinson has said he had doubts over his career and was worried how his international career might have ended after the 'old-tweets' fiasco. Earlier this year, Robinson was suspended from all international cricket by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the resurfacing of the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.