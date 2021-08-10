Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking the NFL's most likely worst-to-first teams in 2021: Barnwell on the 49ers, Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos and more

By Bill Barnwell
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith four-team divisions and only a handful of regular-season games compared to other pro sports, nobody does worst to first like the NFL. Since the league moved to 32 teams and the eight-division format in 2002, 19 teams have gone from the bottom of the division in one season to the top of the division the following year. That's 19 teams in 19 years. Do some quick math and you'll find that means we can expect an average of one team per year to go from the bottom of the division to the top. (I'm not including five teams that finished only third in their divisions because they won tiebreakers.)

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Jaguars#49ers#Eagles#American Football#The 2012 Chiefs#Cardinals#Niners#Super Bowl Liv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLrockydailynews.com

What The Heck Is On The Broncos Helmets? – CBS Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos fans watching the first day of training camp may have noticed something weird about some of the helmets the offensive linemen were wearing. Despite the odd look, the explanation is pretty simple – just extra padding to limit the hard helmet-to-helmet contact during practices. “It’s supposed...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos mourn sudden, tragic passing of former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, who was a member of the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team, has died after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident on Saturday. Knapp, who was working as a pass-game specialist with the Jets since January of 2021, was 58. "The...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLmilehighsports.com

After Manning’s Hall of Fame speech, is there any question who should own the Denver Broncos next?

Could there be a safer investment than Peyton Manning?. That’s a serious question, at least for anyone with the kind of bucks to buy an NFL franchise, or even a small part of one. Would anyone who put up a dollar – for a loan, a stock, a gift – believe Manning couldn’t turn it into $2? There are a handful of brilliant billionaire business folks scattered around the world, but none of them are as smart or passionate about the game, and maybe even the business, of football as the great Peyton Manning.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 players who have disappointed in camp so far

The Denver Broncos are well underway with training camp in 2021, but not every player is playing up to expectations. Who has disappointed so far?. Denver Broncos training camp is now in full swing, and the team is merely days away from its first preseason game of the 2021 season against the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos will practice this week against the Vikings to finally get a shot at someone other than themselves on the practice field, and there is plenty right now to be excited about in Broncos Country.
NFLMile High Report

Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings scrimmage: Day 2 news and notes

The second and final scrimmage between the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings before their preseason matchup on Saturday is in the books. For the Broncos, the quarterback battle remains the same as it did before the scrimmage, the defense dominates again, K.J. Hamler showed off his big-play ability, injury updates, news and notes, quotes, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy