Arkane’s Back 4 Blood is almost here, and this weekend, players can get a snippet of the game through the free open beta. The beta runs over two different extended weekends, first from August 5-9, and then from August 12-16. There is, however, a way to get into the open beta early, and try the game out before anyone else. Read on to find out how to get into the Back 4 Blood open beta.