Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Millennial Money: Ready for results? Find a mentor

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

As your financial and professional lives become more complex, going it alone will only get you so far.

We all need advice, encouragement and a sounding board from time to time. Leaning on family and friends can help, but it can be difficult for loved ones to give you objective advice.

That’s why you need a mentor. Or mentors.

You can have a career mentor. A money mentor. A life mentor. A spiritual mentor. A relationship mentor. A business mentor. Basically, any area of your life in which you need guidance or accountability, there’s a mentor for that.

These relationships don’t appear out of thin air. You need to seek out a mentor and put in the work to see results.

FINDING A MENTOR

Approaching someone and asking “Will you be my mentor?” feels a little awkward. But mentorship doesn’t need to be that formal.

“I think the most valuable mentorships are the ones that arrive more organically,” says Alison Green, creator of Ask a Manager, a work advice website.

Find someone you connect with, whether at work, in your social circle or in your spiritual community, and start having deeper conversations. Ask for their perspective and use them as a sounding board.

That person may be two decades your senior, or they may be close to your age. In some cases, a mentor closer in age can better relate to your experiences at the workplace, in relationships and in life, Green says. It’s still fresh for them.

There are situations where a structured, formal mentorship is the way to go. If you’re trying to start a business, for example, you need someone who sees your vision and has the expertise to help you execute it.

That person may not already exist in your orbit. But you can find them through organizations like Score, a national volunteer organization that offers free business mentorship.

Whether you want to excel as a manager, save for retirement or become more involved with your house of worship, defining your goal can help narrow your mentor search, says Bridget Weston, CEO of Score.

“Try to understand your goals and what you want out of a mentor relationship,” Weston says. “Then you can approach them and say, ‘This is what I’m looking for. Does this work for you?’”

MAKING IT WORK

A mentorship is a relationship, and even the easiest relationships require time, energy and focus. You also need to be open and vulnerable.

— DON’T HOLD BACK: Confessing your fears and doubts won’t happen on day one, meeting one. But as the mentorship grows, try to open up.

“You have to gel with your mentor in order to make the most of that relationship,” Weston says. “If you’re holding back or not being 100% authentic, you’re not going to get the most out of it.”

If you don’t feel comfortable doing so after a few sessions, consider finding a different mentor, says Jennifer Jones, founder of Cosmopolitan Plated, a culinary company in Arlington, Virginia , that offers group cooking classes and team-building events.

“It’s like dating someone. You need three dates to figure out who they are,” says Jones, who has a life coach and a business mentor. “If after that third meeting you realize it isn’t working, kindly tell them. They will understand.”

— DO THE WORK: This isn’t a college class where you can skim the assignment five minutes beforehand and wing it during the class discussion. To get the most out of your mentorship, take notes during meetings, prepare questions in advance and, most importantly, work on the things you say you will.

“Here’s the catch: If you’re not working on them, they don’t mean anything to you,” Jones says. “If they don’t mean anything to you, either you’re in the wrong mentor/mentee relationship or you are not ready.”

— CLOSE THE LOOP: Find ways to show your appreciation and build the relationship. This step can be as simple as telling your mentor how you put their advice into action.

“If you have a big conversation with them about an issue you’re grappling with, come back to them and tell them what you ended up deciding. Close that loop,” Green says. “It’s so gratifying when someone comes back to you and says, ‘Here’s what I did and here’s how your advice helped me.’”

__________________________________________-

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Kelsey Sheehy is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: ksheehy@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @kelseylsheehy.

Score https://www.score.org/

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Millennial#Score#Cosmopolitan Plated#Nerdwallet#Kelseylsheehy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinanceMcAlester News

MILLENNIAL PERSPECTIVE: Primed and ready to spend

For the past year-and-a-half, scientists raced to develop effective COVID-19 vaccines and governments and companies worked to make vaccines available. Today, seven vaccines are approved in 176 countries. More than 2 billion doses have been administered, and about 14 percent of the world’s population has been vaccinated. It’s a remarkable achievement.
AgricultureMarshall Independent

Women in ag told to find mentors

GILFILLAN ESTATE — Minnesota female agricultural leaders had advice for women seeking agricultural careers at Farmfest Thursday. “Find mentors and build relationships. And it’s who knows you and your work, not just who you know,” said Center for Rural Policy President and CEO Julie Tesch. Minnesota Farm Bureau District 3...
Economymissmillmag.com

Top 10 Tips for Millennials To Make Money Outside of Work

Millennials want to succeed just as much as any other generation, but the economy has made it difficult for them to do so. As a result, many of them have had to take on side jobs to make ends meet. This blog post will discuss ten tips for millennials on how to make money outside of work. Whether they’re looking for a part-time gig or a full-time career change!
SocietyThrive Global

The Right Teacher, Mentor, Or Guide

The right teacher, mentor, or guide is only awaiting our readiness to learn. A teacher cannot teach anyone who thinks they already have their answers. To find them, we only need to have an open mind. Along with an open mind, we must also be willing to be wrong about our current beliefs and honest with our mentors and ourselves about what those beliefs are.
MarketsThrive Global

Jesse Tevelow on Giving People Hope and Building a New Crypto Platform “Praise” to Uplift Millennials with Fun Money

LOS ANGELES—Millennials are claiming an influential role in the economy as their spending power increases. Soon, they will become the biggest spenders of any generation. As millennials continue to dabble in crypto, the crypto market is maturing around them. A new cryptocurrency, Praise, hopes to empower the younger generations through a giving culture that fosters trust.
Economyutahbusiness.com

Funding experts discuss how startups can find seed money

This July, Utah Business hosted the Funding Summit, an exclusive three-part panel discussion with funding and venture capital leaders, Katelin Roberts, general partner & COO at MedMountain Ventures; Landon Ainge, managing director of Assure Syndicates Network; Ilana Stern, partner at Peterson Ventures; and John Mayfield, partner at Album VC. Moderated by Elle Griffin, editor-in-chief of Utah Business, we’ll dive into the details of finding seed funding in any industry. Watch or read part one of the Funding Summit on pre-seed funding here.
SportsPosted by
Record-Journal

MONEY MATTERS: Are you ready to raise an athlete?

Organized sports are a great way for kids to stay active, make friends and develop character. But there’s no denying that the cost of childhood athletics is expensive. And while you may not be raising an Olympic-caliber athlete, if your child is one of the 45 million kids between age 5 and 18 who play an organized sport in the U.S., you know about the financial commitment all too well. Expenses can add up quickly, and it can be easy to lose track of the cost for your child to be on the team.
Los Altos, CArismedia.com

Thoughts on Leadership: Management and Mentors

The last three blog posts have been about my mentors (read the Zig Ziglar post here, the Og Mandino post here and the Jim Rohn post here), as well as the leaders who have inspired me throughout my career and had a profound impact on my life. In this post, I’m going to talk to you about an incredible leader who also had a profound impact on my life and career, and that person is Alain Pinel.
EconomyTech Times

Millennials and Gen Z's Finding Their Way to PocMon

Data shows nearly 50% of millennial millionaires have at least 1/4th of their wealth in virtual currency while Gen Z, the "digital native" generation, enjoy investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), meme investments and virtual currencies. PocMon's decentralized NFT ecosystem aims to drive younger generations, who spend most of their time...
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Economykomando.com

Don’t waste your time or money: How to find a home contractor without getting duped

You’re standing in the kitchen grabbing a snack and all of a sudden, the worst happens: A pipe bursts and water is spraying everywhere. What do you do?. Sure, you could Google for a plumber nearby. Trust me when I say that’s a bad idea. Scammers are waiting for people just like you, who are in a bind and need someone fast. Beyond that, you may find a real plumber, but who knows if that person will do a good job.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy