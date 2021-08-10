Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, FL

A busy week for inspectors: Lake County restaurant inspections for Aug. 2-7

Daily Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are recent restaurant inspection reports for Lake County — from Aug. 2 to 7 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

www.dailycommercial.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Eustis, FL
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
Lake County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Mexican Food#Food Preparation#Food Drink#Shell#Grill Chicken#Canadian#French#The Villages 2 Inc 1104
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. to send additional 1,000 troops to Kabul amid Afghan government collapse

WASHINGTON — Another 1,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to Kabul to help with the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's capital city, two Defense Department officials said Sunday. The additional deployment will bring the approximate total number of troops headed to the area to 6,000 as the U.S. rushes to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 2

Community Policy