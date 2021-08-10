Cancel
What to Watch Tuesday: A Fox reboot welcomes you to a new ‘Fantasy Island’

By Brooke Cain
Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Stargirl (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 premiere, Pat suggests the family take a vacation, and Beth stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Fantasy Island (Fox) - The Fox reboot of this ABC certified classic takes place at a luxury...

Laura Leighton
Daphne Zuniga
Josie Bissett
TV SeriesFresno Bee

‘Fantasy Island’ review: Mr. Roarke is now Ms. Roarke in the latest reboot on Fox, set on a gentler isle

Even amid the deluge of reboots and revivals, few titles have been tinkered with as often as “Fantasy Island.” The Aaron Spelling-produced classic, which originally aired from 1977 to 1984 and starred Ricardo Montalban, was first brought back (tepidly) in 1998 with Malcolm McDowell. The premise later got the Blumhouse stand-alone horror movie treatment in 2020. A year later it’s been reimagined once again, this time as a television series.
TV SeriesExtra

Roselyn Sanchez Dishes on ‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson spoke with Roselyn Sanchez as she promoted the reboot for “Fantasy Island.”. Roselyn teased the show, saying, “The premise is very much the same. It’s about this island facilitating not what you think you want but what you really need.”. Nate also spoke with Sanchez’s co-star Kiara...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Vacation In Puerto Rico, The Filming Location Of The New FANTASY ISLAND Series Premiering August 10 At 9pm ET/PT On FOX

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), FOX Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television announced today that they are partnering to offer travelers the chance to live out a fantasy vacation where the modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND was filmed. The sweepstakes will be available to U.S. participants through the FANTASY ISLAND sweepstakes website and will start today, August 3, and run until August 18. The series premieres Tuesday, August 10 ( 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
TV & VideosRepublic

‘UNTOLD’ AND ‘FANTASY ISLAND’ DEBUT

Netflix muscles into ESPN’s “30 for 30” niche with “Untold,” a series of sports documentaries offering a broader perspective on widely reported controversies that allows athletes to tell their side of the story. Unlike most Netflix series, “Untold” will not stream all at once, but will drop new episodes on...
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fantasy Island’ On Fox, A Reboot Of The ‘70s Series That Pays Homage To The Original

Fox’s new version of Fantasy Island isn’t the show’s first reboot attempt. In 1998, ABC brought back the show with Malcom McDowell playing Mr. Roarke, and leaned on the darker, more supernatural elements that were always at play on the island, but just never the main source of storytelling. A 2020 film version was a pure slasher flick. But this version hews much closer to the original, and thanks to a fine lead performance from Roselyn Sanchez, it more than reminds us of Aaron Spelling’s hit from the 1970s.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Fantasy Island Reboot EPs Explain the Premiere's Nod to Tattoo, Tease Future Reveals About 'Roarke Family History'

Fox welcomed viewers (back) to Fantasy Island on Tuesday for an hour of romance, intrigue and light cannibalism. Though it’s touted as a reboot, this new version is actually a continuation of the original 1977 series, with Mr. Roarke’s descendant Elena (played by Roselyn Sanchez) now in charge of the mysterious island. Like her predecessor, Elena is responsible for bringing guests’ ultimate fantasies to life, helping them to grow in the process. But unlike the original Mr. Roarke, Elena is running things without a second in command. (More on that later.)
TV & Videosfoxbaltimore.com

Travel to Fantasy Island on FOX45

(WBFF) -- "Fantasy Island" returns after more than 35 years. It premieres tonight at 9 on FOX45. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke and her husband is a guest star on the show. They spoke with Lady T on BMore Lifestyle about the new series.
TV SeriesPosted by
CNN

'What If...?' is a fantasy about the fantasy

Roy Schwartz is the author of the new book "Is Superman Circumcised? The Complete Jewish History of the World's Greatest Hero." Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and at royschwartz.com. The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion at CNN. The op-ed below contains mild spoilers for "What If...?"
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Fantasy Island: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Fantasy Island TV series is based on the 1977-84 show of the same name. This incarnation stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The story is set at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Different people arrive at the resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Elena Roarke (Sanchez) is the steward of this mysterious island and is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there. There’s also pilot Javier (Rodriquez), the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Friday, Aug. 13: Disney Channel goes for a 'Spin'

Disney’s teen musical romance formula adds another dimension with “Spin” (7 p.m., Disney Channel). Avantika Vandanapu stars as Rhea Kumar, a dutiful daughter of an extended Indian American family. Rhea’s sedate life follows a pattern of family and friends and relaxing at home. Everything changes when she falls for the...

