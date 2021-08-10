What to Watch Tuesday: A Fox reboot welcomes you to a new ‘Fantasy Island’

Airing on the FOX television network, the Fantasy Island TV series is based on the 1977-84 show of the same name. This incarnation stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The story is set at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Different people arrive at the resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Elena Roarke (Sanchez) is the steward of this mysterious island and is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there. There’s also pilot Javier (Rodriquez), the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.