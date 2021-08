Experts at Ohio State encourage students to make their mental health a priority as university leaders work to expand resources. (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – A new survey led by The Ohio State University’s Office of the Chief Wellness Officer finds students are excited to get back to campus after a long and difficult year. But the trauma of the pandemic is still having a profound effect on their mental health. The survey found anxiety, depression and burnout are all on the rise among students, even as they find normalcy again. Those issues have also led to increases in unhealthy coping mechanisms such as vaping, drinking and eating unhealthy foods. The survey findings are similar to other data on college students throughout the U.S.