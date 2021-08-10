Cancel
What to Watch Tuesday: A Fox reboot welcomes you to a new ‘Fantasy Island’

By Brooke Cain
heraldsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Stargirl (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 premiere, Pat suggests the family take a vacation, and Beth stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Fantasy Island (Fox) - The Fox reboot of this ABC certified classic takes place at a luxury...

Laura Leighton
Daphne Zuniga
Josie Bissett
