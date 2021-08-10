Back to work: Glads aim to finish 2020 job

I didn't even realize that Looney was still out there, so kudos to the guys who do their job in management, Getty and Judge. But guys, You Are Not Finished until you add Austin Reiter. If they are able to get both on the roster and ready to go, the O-Line will take a dramatic turn for the better. Because Judge and his coaching staff wisely recognize that rotating quality O-Lineman to keep them fresher and cut down on injuries caused by fatigue, these guys are perfect.