Back to work: Glads aim to finish 2020 job
TRAVERSE CITY — Every time Gabe Olivier picks up his phone, he’s reminded of how last season ended. He’s determined to change that this time around. Olivier’s home screen features a photo of the Traverse City St. Francis football team posing with their state runner-up trophy following last January’s 42-35 Division 7 state championship game loss to New Lothrop. That picture motivates the Gladiators’ senior running back to get back to Ford Field in Detroit and finish the job the team started last season.www.record-eagle.com
