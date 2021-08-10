Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Back to work: Glads aim to finish 2020 job

By James Cook jcook@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — Every time Gabe Olivier picks up his phone, he’s reminded of how last season ended. He’s determined to change that this time around. Olivier’s home screen features a photo of the Traverse City St. Francis football team posing with their state runner-up trophy following last January’s 42-35 Division 7 state championship game loss to New Lothrop. That picture motivates the Gladiators’ senior running back to get back to Ford Field in Detroit and finish the job the team started last season.

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
City
New Lothrop, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Cheboygan, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Blue#American Football#Gladiators#Ford Field#Tcsf#State#Nmfc Legends Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

The Big Ten and Conference Realignment:

Texas and Oklahoma are planning to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, and all of college football has gone into a frenzy. We are now on the precipice of the SEC not just being the best conference in the country, but the only viable conference for big names in the sport. To stop that from happening, something bold needs to happen. Something crazy.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Arrive At Ohio State On Saturday

Although it was previously reported that he would be on campus Thursday, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers told Buckeye Scoop’s Kirk Barton he will arrive on Saturday afternoon instead. How quickly the 6-foot-3 and 206-pounder will be able to contribute for the Buckeyes remains to be seen, however. “(Quarterbacks)...
NFLNBC Sports

Cam Newton, Chase Young size each other up after facing off

Cam Newton was introduced to Washington defensive end Chase Young on Thursday in a way no quarterback ever wants to be introduced to a pass rusher: by being taken to the ground. Facing the New England Patriots in Washington’s first preseason game of the year, Young only played in two...
Papillion, NEOmaha.com

Titan RB Quelette aiming for big finish on the gridiron

Papillion-La Vista South’s varsity football season looks to bounce back after a disappointing 2020–2021 season as senior Jaden Quelette looks to finish his Titan career with a breakout campaign in the upcoming fall season. The running back out of Papillion has notched two seasons at the varsity level but had...
NFLBig Blue View

Looney was a great signing. Now finish the job with Reiter

I didn't even realize that Looney was still out there, so kudos to the guys who do their job in management, Getty and Judge. But guys, You Are Not Finished until you add Austin Reiter. If they are able to get both on the roster and ready to go, the O-Line will take a dramatic turn for the better. Because Judge and his coaching staff wisely recognize that rotating quality O-Lineman to keep them fresher and cut down on injuries caused by fatigue, these guys are perfect.
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

Sports column: After finishing the job, the worrying begins

For the past few days, I’ve been walking around feeling like I was in a horror movie. The massive job was done, the villain slain until next time, but it feels like it was too easy. In this case, the villain was our annual “Playmakers” football preview magazine. We sent...
Washington StateFrankfort Times

Washington State's Jayden de Laura glad to be back on field

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura is glad to be back on the field after a tumultuous offseason that saw him miss spring football because of a legal issue that was eventually resolved in his favor. De Laura is in a competition to retain the starter's...
Arcola, ILThe News-Gazette

Formerly an Arcola rival, Crane gladly gives back to Purple Riders athletics

ARCOLA — Jim Crane’s involvement in Byron Bradford’s June 2021 memorial service might seem odd to the uninitiated. Or even to those who know Crane well. The 50-year-old Crane is a 1989 Arthur High School graduate. Bradford, who died in October 2020 at the age of 81, was a longtime Arcola football assistant coach who helped the Purple Riders to three state championships, including two when Crane was at a rival high school.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Pit Spitters top Growlers; Jackrabbits maintain 1.5 game lead

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters (42-27) won 5-3 against the Kalamazoo Growlers in their final regular season home game. Anthony Ramirez (5-0) earned the win in relief for the Pit Spitters in front of 3,400 fans. Joe Buekeleare picked up his fourth save. Meanwhile, the Kokomo Jackrabbits...
College SportsKDRV

Seniors glad to be back on the field at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. — With three weeks separating the first game for many of the fall sports at Southern Oregon University, just the return to the field this week has been a welcome change from a year ago. For the seniors, it's a chance for them to end their college athletic careers on their own terms.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Slumping Red Sox aim to bounce back at Detroit

Alex Cora hopes a day off will invigorate his slumping club. The Boston Red Sox manager has watched his team lose four straight, including three at Tampa Bay over the weekend. The defeats to the Rays dropped the Red Sox into second place in the American League East. Boston begins...
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Clemson's secondary taking on all comers at camp

Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. has the confidence of a No. 1 corner. So much so, when he is told receiver Joseph Ngata has bounced back from a slow start at fall camp, Booth must clarify. “I didn’t get to see him yesterday,” Booth said Thursday, “so he probably had a...
Madison, WIUWBadgers.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Bruss glad to be back with the boys up front

MADISON, Wis. — Logan and Tyler Bruss, fraternal twins, have been playing a variety of sports and video games together since they were in elementary school. During their formative years, they shared a bedroom and a passion to compete in typical brotherly fashion. That competitiveness carried over to Kimberly (Wisconsin)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy