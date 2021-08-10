'California Gov. Larry Elder' is very possible. Is that as scary as Gavin Newsom makes it sound?

Despite a late entry to the race, conservative radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the front-runner among Republican voters in the Gavin Newsom recall election. Elder's poll and fundraising numbers indicate strength beyond simple name recognition, and if California Democrats who vote "no" on the ballot's first question (Should Newsom be recalled?) follow the Newsom team's guidance and leave question two (who should replace Newsom?) blank, they could very well get Gov. Larry Elder should Newsom lose on question one.