Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia opens new criminal case against top Navalny allies

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against the two closest allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest in a series of moves to stifle his already embattled team. The Investigative Committee on Tuesday announced a probe against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, accusing...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Ap#Russian#Instagram#Kremlin#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Related
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Putin Alarmed By 'Unprecedented' Natural Disasters In Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the scale of natural disasters that have hit Russia this year is "absolutely unprecedented" as local officials ask for Moscow's help to tackle fires and floods. A former skeptic of man-made climate change, the Russian leader called on authorities to do everything possible to...
EuropeBirmingham Star

Russian opposition leader Navalny charged with more crimes

Russian political leader Alexei Navalny, in prison after opposing President Vladimir Putin, has had new charges brought against him. In the latest development, the Russian Investigative Committee said the new charges against Navalny include creating an organization that "infringes on the personality and rights of citizens" The latest charges against...
EuropeTelegraph

Russia to expel BBC Moscow correspondent over ‘visa problems’

Russia has given a BBC Moscow correspondent just over two weeks to leave the country, marking the first expulsion of a British journalist in a decade. Sarah Rainsford’s visa will not be renewed when it expires at the end of August, according to the state-owned channel Rossiya-24. “Sarah Rainsford has...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Russia arrests top hypersonic research scientist in treason case

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday ordered a 73-year-old leading specialist in hypersonic technology to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of state treason, the latest in a series of such cases. Security officers arrested the suspect, Alexander Kuranov, general director of the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Russian state TV: BBC correspondent's visa renewal refused

Russia has refused to renew a visa for a BBC journalist in Moscow — an effective expulsion amid simmering tensions between the two countries — the Russian state television reported.Rossiya 24 said late Thursday that BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford will have to leave Russia before the end of the month when her visa expires. It said the Foreign Ministry s decision not to extend Rainsford's visa came in retaliation to British refusal to grant or extend visas to Russian journalists.Rainsford and BBC wouldn't comment on the situation.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her channel on a messaging...
Politicsinformnny.com

Russian hypersonic technology expert accused of high treason

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Thursday ordered a specialist in hypersonic technologies to be kept in jail pending trial on charges of high treason, in the latest in a series of espionage cases targeting Russian scientists. The Lefortovo District Court ruled at a hearing behind closed doors...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

New charges against Kremlin’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny

The Russian government has imposed new charges on opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Investigating Committee has charged Navalny for creating a non-profit organization, that takes away people’s rights on Wednesday. According to the law, it is a punishable offense, with up to three years in prison. The officials told, that...
Politicsraleighnews.net

Putin clamps down with closings of news sites, legal aid group

MOSCOW, Russia: Two Russian news outlets and a legal aid group, backed by a leading Kremlin critic, hav3 been shut down after authorities blocked their websites. This targeted move is part of the Russian Government's campaign against independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists, prior to the national parliamentary election on 19th September.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia investigates Alexei Navalni’s allies for raising funds for “extremist” organizations

Russia on Tuesday opened a criminal investigation against two exiled allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalni, for raising funds for organizations that Moscow has declared “extremists”, the Russian Investigation Committee has reported. The case was opened against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, in addition to other people, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. This summer, a Russian court called Navalni’s political movement an extremist amid an opposition offensive. The regulations, which effectively came into force last week, prohibit financial donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and political movements linked to the imprisoned dissident. Volkov and Zhdanov declared the continuation of the illegal activity [de las organizaciones declaradas extremistas] and they organized a fundraiser, “says the note.
EuropeUS News and World Report

Close Ally of Kremlin Critic Navalny Leaves Russia Amid Crackdown - Media

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Lyubov Sobol, a prominent ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia days after being sentenced to parole-like restrictions amid a crackdown on the opposition, Russia's RT and REN TV channels cited sources as saying on Sunday. Sobol could not be reached for comment. Her allies...
Europeneworleanssun.com

Navalny, Wife Describe Extended Visit At Russian Prison Facility

The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has completed a so-called 'long visit' with her husband six months into his most recent imprisonment. Such visits can last up to three days at a special prison facility under the Russian penitentiary system and all inmates are eligible from six months into serving their sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy