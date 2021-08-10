Cancel
Big Thief Debut Two New Songs ‘Little Things’ and ‘Sparrow’

By Emily Zemler
Big Thief have premiered two new songs, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” The tracks mark the band’s first new material since 2019’s Two Hands .

“Little Things” was recorded with Shawn Everrett at Five Star Studios in Topanga, California, last October, while “Sparrow” was recorded with Sam Evianat Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills in the summer of 2020. Both songs were produced by Big Thief’s drummer James Krivchenia.

“It’s in this sort of evolving free time signature where the beat is always changing, so Max [Oleartchik] and I were just flowing with it and guessing where the downbeats were — which gives the groove a really cool light feeling,” Krivchenia said of “Little Things.”

Of “Sparrow” he added, “We all just scattered about the room without headphones, focused and in the music — you could feel that something special was happening. It was a funny instrumentation that had a really cool natural arrangement chemistry — Max on piano, Buck [Meek] providing this dark ambience, me on floor tom and snare and Adrianne in the middle of it with the acoustic and singing.”

Big Thief will embark on a U.S. tour on August 21st in Garden Grove, California. The tour includes stops at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago and Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

Last year, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker released two albums , Songs and Instrumentals, which were created during quarantine. Lenker wrote and recorded the albums in April of 2020, directly after Big Thief’s tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

