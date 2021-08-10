Cancel
Adel, IA

Adel Friends Of The Library Book Sale Begins Tomorrow

By Dustin Teays
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to books a library is a good place to get new reading materials, and there is a book sale at a local library beginning tomorrow. The Friends of the Library Foundation Book Sale at the Adel Public Library will begin tomorrow until August 17th during regular library hours in the community room. This Saturday the library will be closed but the community room will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the sale.

