TCAPS strongly recommends masks, will not require them to be worn
TRAVERSE CITY — Answers to questions about mask mandates at schools are coming as the first day of classes approaches. Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a recommendation that all people on school grounds should wear masks while indoors, even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics also released guidance that any person 2 years of age or older should be masked while in a school.www.record-eagle.com
