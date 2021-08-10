Onyx review: A must-have utility for your Mac software toolbox

You likely use fonts every day on your Mac. Whether you're writing, designing, or just fooling around with Wingdings and seeing what symbols come up for every character, fonts can be both useful and fun. Plus, sometimes it's nice to just change things up — variety is the spice of life, after all! The good news is macOS Big Sur has quite a few that come pre-installed on your favorite Mac. The even better news is you can install more fonts on your Mac if you know where to look, whether it's free or paid typefaces that you're searching for.