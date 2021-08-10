NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson reclaims No. 1 position

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Here is what drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International:. Kyle Larson — WINNER: “It was a good day. In the beginning there I knew I had a fast car and was able to close in on Joey (Logano) and Brad (Keselowski) pretty quickly, and just couldn’t really do anything with them at that point because they were a little bit better than me in the areas where I needed to build a run. But I knew my car was good and had a lot of grip. Gave me confidence there, and once the strategies kind of worked out and I ended up mid-pack, I knew I needed to beat (Logano) and (Denny Hamlin) to the front, and then I would have better tires than those guys in front of me, and the strategy would work out.