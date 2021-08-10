Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson reclaims No. 1 position

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Larson‘s strong season continued last weekend with his fifth victory of the year, which tied him for the points lead and puts him into the No. 1 spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. There’s a lot of movement in this week’s rankings. Team Penske drivers Joey Logano...

Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott hit with massive penalty at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott has been penalized ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, a track where he is the two-time reigning winner. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International from the rear of the field as a result of a pre-race infraction.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR's Most Memorable Moments at Watkins Glen

While Road America is the country’s most picturesque road course, Watkins Glen International remains its most decorated. The current facility was carved through 550 acres in upstate New York following a decade of road races primarily contested on city streets. The most prestigious of those street races was the Watkins Glen Grand Prix in 1948 that took place on a 6.6-mile course encompassing asphalt, cement and dirt roads throughout the town. That event continued through 1952 but fell under scrutiny when a series of crashes killed competitors and spectators alike.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Chandler Smith disqualified after NASCAR race at Watkins Glen

Smith failed post-race inspection at Watkins Glen International. On Saturday, the NASCAR Truck Series visited Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000. The race was ended 11 laps short due to rain and Austin Hill drove to victory lane. Chandler Smith tweeted after the race, “Hard hard fought...
Watkins Glen, NYNBC Sports

Watkins Glen Cup results, driver points

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Kyle Larson led 27 of 90 laps in scoring his fifth Cup win of the season Sunday at Watkins Glen International. For the fifth time this season, Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished first and second. Chase Elliott overcame an infraction in inspection that led to crew chief Alan Gustafson’s ejection and forced Elliott to start at the rear to finish second.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR finally has a different points leader

Nobody has more points than Denny Hamlin, but he is now joined at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with three regular season races remaining. Ever since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race at the Daytona International Speedway road course back in February, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has sat atop the point standings.
Watkins Glen, NYNBC Sports

What drivers said after Watkins Glen Cup race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Here is what drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International:. Kyle Larson — WINNER: “It was a good day. In the beginning there I knew I had a fast car and was able to close in on Joey (Logano) and Brad (Keselowski) pretty quickly, and just couldn’t really do anything with them at that point because they were a little bit better than me in the areas where I needed to build a run. But I knew my car was good and had a lot of grip. Gave me confidence there, and once the strategies kind of worked out and I ended up mid-pack, I knew I needed to beat (Logano) and (Denny Hamlin) to the front, and then I would have better tires than those guys in front of me, and the strategy would work out.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR odds: You can probably guess the favorite at Indy

You can probably guess which driver is listed as the favorite to win Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. For the second consecutive week and sixth time in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport’s top drivers are set to go road course racing.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Wild Knoxville Nationals crash; Kyle Larson snakes through (Video)

NHRA driver comments, “How bout the one dude risking getting run over to make sure he put the fire out on the sprint car up by the wall.”. On Thursday night, it took about an hour to run the first lap of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series feature at Knoxville Raceway. That’s no exaggeration, multiple large accidents took place in preliminary action of the Knoxville Nationals.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Brickyard schedule: TV, weather, odds for NASCAR race

The NASCAR Cup Series visits Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for its second consecutive road course race after an exciting weekend at Watkins Glen. Kyle Larson was victorious at The Glen, holding off a hard-charging Chase Elliott for his series-leading fifth win of the season. Now, the series visits the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track for its sixth of seven road course races this season.
Fairbury, ILcentralnewyorkmotorsports.com

KYLE LARSON WINS 31ST EDITION OF THE PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC

FAIRBURY, IL – Kyle Larson has made several trips to Victory Lane in his career on both dirt and asphalt. But he celebrated like it was the first time after winning the 31st Prairie Dirt Classic Saturday at Fairbury Speedway. The Elk Grove, CA driver, climbed to the roof of...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kyle Larson wins his first Knoxville Nationals crown

Kyle Larson held off 10-time Knoxville Nationals champion Donny Schatz to win his first Knoxville Nationals crown Saturday night at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. Larson’s celebration will be short. He’ll fly back to Indianapolis on Denny Hamlin‘s plane to compete in Sunday’s Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (1 p.m. ET on NBC).
Motorsportsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kyle Larson involved with two storylines for Sunday's NASCAR race at Indy

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second consecutive road course race — the series’ debut event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course — we have a challenge to Chase Elliott’s supremacy and a budding asphalt rivalry between two of the world’s best dirt-track racers. Both involve Cup’s...
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Christopher Bell fires back at Kyle Larson's comments over Watkins Glen incident

Earlier this week, the flames of a feud were fanned when Kyle Larson claimed during a radio appearance that Christopher Bell had been ignoring his attempts to reach out and talk after the two were involved in an on-track incident last weekend at Watkins Glen. Saturday in Indianapolis, Bell was given his opportunity to respond and made it clear where he stands on the issue of both their run-in and what happened afterward.
Oskaloosa, IAKBOE Radio

KYLE LARSON WINS FRONT ROW CHALLENGE IN OSKY

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Monday’s (8/9) Front Row Challenge in Oskaloosa. Larson won the 30 lap feature at Southern Iowa Speedway for his second career Front Row Challenge victory. Brian Brown was second, with Carson Macedo, Anthony Macri and Kasey Kahne rounding out the top five. Riley Goodno of Knoxville finished in 18th place.

