DC Comics Releases Free Comic Book Day Comics Early, Digitally

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Comic Book Day is this Saturday, August the 14th, though international availability may be different this year. DC Comics, though no longer distributed by FCBD owner Diamond Comic Distributors, nevertheless put out Free Comic Book Day titles, four of them, using the trademarked logos. But it seems, no longer part of the FCBD rules, it can release the titles as and when it likes. And while FCBD titles are generally not released digitally on Free Comic Book Day, often being released digitally over the following month or two, DC Comics is doing something different. Which is why all four of their titles are released, free, digitally, today – even though comic stores are supposed to wait until Saturday. An error? Deliberate? Do they just not care? Can comic shops do the same too?

bleedingcool.com

