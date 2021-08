Neverwinter fans! It’s time to get yourselves some goodies and help a good cause at the same time. Today, Perfect World announced that as part of its Level Up charity program, they and Cryptic Studios would be offering a couple of packs to players to raise money for charity. The packs will be sold via Groupees with 100% of proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. (For those unfamiliar, the organization provides kids with programs to help them excel in school and beyond. They offer everything from places for kids to be after school, to academic, health and leadership programs, even providing kids with mentors.)