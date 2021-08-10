Cancel
AI market could outstrip IaaS and PaaS combined within a few years

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 2025, businesses worldwide will be spending more money on artificial intelligence (AI) than on Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) combined. This is according to a new semi-annual AI report from analyst firm IDC, which claims that the AI market will exceed $500 billion in 2025. At the same time,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paas#Ai#Enterprise Software#Market Intelligence#Software Applications#Paas#Ai#Idc#Cagr#Crm
